With Oneonta Town Supervisor Bob Wood to his left, and Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig to his right, Santa admires the City’s beautiful christmas tree just after being lit. As if scripted in a movie, snow began to fall just as the lights wrapped around the tree came on for the very first time. Christopher Brashear, pictured at right, and the Klipnocky Clangers handbell choir played holiday tunes to help get everyone in the holiday spirit.

