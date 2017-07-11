Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' Otsego | People › Southside Welcomes Five Star Urgent Care Southside Welcomes Five Star Urgent Care 07/11/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego, People Southside Welcomes Five Star Urgent Care Owner John Radford, M.D., Andrea Knowles, LouAnne Giangreco, M.D, and Patrick Sexton, Regional Practice Manager stand outside Five Star Urgent Care that opened this morning on Southside in Oneonta. The practice, located across from the Southside Mall, offers x-rays on site, tests for strep throat, mono, flue, RSV, pregnancy and more. They are also equipped to treat sprains, cuts and to administer stitches. “We understand that time is valuable,” said LouAnne Girangreco, “We aim to see people within 30 minutes. We want a warm, comforting environment for patients and their families, so we also offer toys, free arcade games and slushies.” Bob Wood, who attended the ribbon cutting, said “This is a real asset to our community and a great location. We are happy to welcome you.” They also partnered with A&D Taxi services to offer free rides for college students to and from the clinic when they show their student ID. Five Star Urgent Care is open 365 days a year from 8am-8pm.(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.7500 Related