Spirit Of MLK Lives On At St. Mary’s Celebration

At St. Mary’s CelebrationReginald Brunson, Hobart, delivers his rendering of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech at this afternoon’s MLK Day commemoration organized by the NAACP, Oneonta Chapter, at the St. Mary’s Church this afternoon. At Right, Mayor Gary Herzig takes to the podium to read a Oneonta City Proclamation, remarking “Fifty years after the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. we find ourselves withe a President who is a racist. I feel that this is the time where every community, no matter how small, needs to speak out and do what is right.” The annual celebration featured a large selection of talents with music from LadyJam, DJ Wooden, St. Mary’s Choir, Eight Is Enough, and the Steve Fabrizio Jazz Ensemble as well as keynote speaker Dr. Luvelle Brown, superintendent of Ithaca Public Schools, Gary Stevens, and remarks from NYS Attory General Eric Schneiderman to name a few. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
