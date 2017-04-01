By: Libby Cudmore  04/01/2017  6:05 pm
Sprigs of Spring at FoxCare Craft Show

FoxCare Craft Show

The Halls of the FoxCare Center were filled with bustling shoppers browsing the selections of chocolate, jewelry, house wares, decor, soaps and more at the annual spring craft show. Here, Jen Lord and Barb Mykytyn, Oneonta, right, browse through the scented oils, lotions and potpourri at Man In The Moon Herbs from Gail Todd, left, Maryland. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

 

