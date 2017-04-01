Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Sprigs of Spring at FoxCare Craft Show Sprigs of Spring at FoxCare Craft Show 04/01/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Sprigs of Spring at FoxCare Craft Show The Halls of the FoxCare Center were filled with bustling shoppers browsing the selections of chocolate, jewelry, house wares, decor, soaps and more at the annual spring craft show. Here, Jen Lord and Barb Mykytyn, Oneonta, right, browse through the scented oils, lotions and potpourri at Man In The Moon Herbs from Gail Todd, left, Maryland. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related