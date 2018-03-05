Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Square Dancing Hosted At Moose Lodge Square Dancing Hosted At Moose Lodge 03/04/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Square Dancing Hosted At Oneonta Moose Lodge Robert Lull and wife Trisha, Laurens, take to the dace floor in matching attire (made by Trisha) at the Tri-County Social Club square dance, held this evening at the Oneonta Moose Lodge. Live music was provided by the Dirt Road Express Band. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin0 Related