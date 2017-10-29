Stanley Dibble, 92; Fiddler; In Auction Business A Half-Century

DELHI – Stanley J. “Stan” Dibble, 92, of Hamden, clerk at Aikins & Robinson Brothers Auction Services for a half-century, passed away on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at O’Connor Hospital, Delhi, surrounded by his family.

He was also active in the Del-Se-Nango Fiddlers.

Stanley was born in Andes on Nov. 23, 1924, the son of the late Frank and Dora (Sackett) Dibble.

Stanley was raised on Dibble Road in Andes. He married Virginia “Ginny” Condon on May 19, 1945, the couple moved to Hamden in 1955.

Stan, as he was known by many, was the clerk for Aikins & Robinson Brothers Auction Services for over 50 years. He had his own trucking service, as well as being employed by CE Kiff Inc. Stan retired from SUNY Delhi.

He was a long-time member of the Del-Se-Nango Fiddlers Club and enjoyed going dancing. He was an honorary member of the Catskill Mountain Antique Machinery & Engine Club, as well as the Hamden Fish and Game Club.

Stan is survived by a son: Roger (Delores) Dibble of Hamden; daughter-in-law: Gail Dibble of Delhi; six grandchildren: Sherry Dibble of Cortland, Gary Dibble of Schenectady, Tammy (Matt) Retz of Mt. Upton, Lisa Jones of Morris, Courtney (Brett) Sage of Hamden and Stacy Dibble of Hamden; great-grandchildren: Troy and Christa Brock, Lexie and Lane Coughlin, Libby and Lathan Retz, Aden Miller, Hannah and Rachel Sage, Tyler Dibble and Brianna Eichhorn; a sister-in-law: Barb Condon of New Kingston; and two step-grandchildren: Amber and Adam Jones.

He was predeceased by his wife Virginia; and two sons: Stephen and Lewis Dibble; two sisters: Louise Tremper and Marion Spader.

The Dibble family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. John Dorr and his wife, Pam, and three special nurses at O’Connor (whom Stan was very fond of) Laura Whitbeck, Sara Scobie and Ashley Scobie, and to all that helped with Stan’s care.

Friends and relatives are invited to call on the from 4-7PM on Monday, October 30, 2017 at the MacArthur Funeral Home, 134 Main Street, Delhi, where a funeral service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, October 31 with the Rev. Bert More officiating. Burial will follow in Hamden Cemetery.

Please visit www.macarthurfh.com to share a condolence with the Dibble family.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.