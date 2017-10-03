State Comptroller In County For Democratic Fundraiser

By:  10/03/2017  1:12 pm
Mayors Jeff Katz, Cooperstown, at left, and Gary Herzig, Oneonta, right, pose with state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli at a fundraiser Sunday afternoon at the Allen Lake home of Francesca Zambello and Faith Gay for local Democratic candidates in the Nov. 7 election.  About 40 Democrats attended. 
