State Comptroller In County For Democratic Fundraiser 10/03/2017 State Comptroller In County For Democratic Fundraiser Mayors Jeff Katz, Cooperstown, at left, and Gary Herzig, Oneonta, right, pose with state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli at a fundraiser Sunday afternoon at the Allen Lake home of Francesca Zambello and Faith Gay for local Democratic candidates in the Nov. 7 election. About 40 Democrats attended.