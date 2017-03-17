Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Stoddard Mountain Boys Pack Elm Inn For Fire Relief Stoddard Mountain Boys Pack Elm Inn For Fire Relief 03/17/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Stoddard Mountain Boys Pack Elm Inn For Fire Relief With Mark Zacko on the fiddle with the Stoddard Mountain Boys, feet were tapping in a packed Elm Inn in Milford this evening for a St. Patty Day’s celebration to benefit the Milford Food Bank, which lost all its supplies in last Sunday’s United Methodist Church fire. Lori Solensten, Mark’s wife and the benefit organizer, said celebrants brought enough canned food and non-perishables this evening to fill a back room at the inn. United Methodist congregations from around the county will join Milford’s this Sunday in solidarity at services at Milford’s Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center, the village’s former Congregational church. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related