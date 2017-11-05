Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Students Join Neighbors In Cleaning 3rd Ward Students Join Neighbors In Cleaning 3rd Ward 11/05/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Students Join Neighbors In Cleaning 3rd Ward Taane Pegg, President of Phi Si fraternity, left, and SUNY Alumni Wayne Baker, were out with their fellow students and Councilman Dave Rissberger, center, cleaning the streets of the 3rd ward from garbage during the annual 3rd Ward Clean-Up. Volunteers met at the Alpha Omega Pi sorority house where they had coffee, hot chocolate, donuts and baked goods from Laure Zimniewitz before hitting the streets this morning. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related