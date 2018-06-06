‘Summer Dreams’ To Serve Tourists – And Rest Of Us

A new weekly publication, “Summer Dreams,” aimed at highlighting Greater Cooperstown and Oneonta’s summer offerings, will appear in this week’s editions of Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal.

In addition to reaching 13,000 households in our regular weekly distribution, an additional 2,000 copies are being printed and made available to tourists and youth-baseball-park participants. The 13,000 distribution is already the largest print footprint in the county, and this will be enhanced to 15,000, according to Editor/Publisher Jim Kevlin.

Beginning today, the new publication will also be posted on www.allotsego.com, where it will be accessible to 40,000 weekly visitors, and promoted on the allotsego Facebook page, where more than 20,000 visitors participate weekly.

“Information about happenings in Otsego County will be useful, of course, to all of us looking to have some fun. But ‘Summer Dreams’ is also a powerful vehicle for advertisers looking to connect with customers and potential new customers,” Kevlin said.

If you are interested in advertising in “Summer Dreams”, call 607-547-6103 and ask for Tara Barnwell or Thom Rhodes, or e-mail them at tarab@allotsego.com or thomr@allotsego.com.

