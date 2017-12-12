SUNY Gathers To Mourn Loss Of Daniel William Michaels

Above, Nearly 600 Students and staff of SUNY Oneonta gathered in the Hunt Union Ballroom this evening for a tearful Memorial Service for Daniel William Michaels, 18, who passed away in the early morning hours of Dec. 3rd. At right, friends of Daniel find in each other as they look at his photo at the close of the evening. Pastor Peter Derway of Catholic Campus Ministries led the memorial that included readings from friends and fraternity brothers. “He will always be in each of us.” said Derway, “If you look around you can still see signs of him, and it’s okay to acknowledge he is still around.” Following the service, students wrote memories and condolences that were collected in a large cross to be given to the family at a later date. To date, more that $17,000 has been raised for a scholarship in his name. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.