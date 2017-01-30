SUNY, Hartwick React To TrumpTravel Ban

SUNY, Hartwick React

To Trump Travel Ban

ONEONTA – Following President Trump’s ban on U.S.-bound travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen, SUNY Oneonta has issued a statement affirming student safety at the college.

“Here on our campus, the Office of International Education and Counseling Center are investigating ways to support all of our international and domestic students who are concerned about these issues,” wrote Dr. Nancy Kleniewski, SUNY Oneonta President, in her statement. “Beyond their efforts, I call on members of our campus community to stand by students, faculty and staff who are Muslim and/or from majority Muslim countries. We must support one another in our pursuit of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

At SUNY, 320 of the 22,140 international students across the state system are affected by the ban, according to a statement sent out by SUNY Board Chairman H. Carl McCall and Chancellor Nancy L. Zimpher. No students from SUNY Oneonta are from the countries under the travel ban.

“As always, our commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion are unwavering,” wrote McCall and Zimpher. “Our founding principles and support for undocumented students, restated by the SUNY Board of Trustees at its meeting last week, continue to guide our actions as we review and react to new federal mandates with regard to immigration.

In the meantime, SUNY recommended suspending travel plans to those countries and to keep in contact with their campus Office of International Student and Scholar Services.

At Hartwick, a music performance had to be rescheduled due to “visa issues” brought on by the ban.

“Higher education ought to be accessible to all, regardless of race and ethnicity, nationality or religion,” wrote Kleniewski. “I also offer my assurance that our University Police Department will not be involved in immigration enforcement unless under a legal order dealing with a specific crime.”

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.