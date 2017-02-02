Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People | Police & Fire › SUNY Hosts Dialogue Between City Leaders, Students SUNY Hosts Dialogue Between City Leaders, Students 02/02/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People, Police & Fire SUNY Hosts Dialogue Between City Leaders, Students Mayor Gary Herzig talks with OJCA student Iyana Pierre at Operation Safe Spaces Oneonta, held in the Center for Multicultural Experiences at SUNY this evening. The event was a chance for students to open dialogues with City leaders including Acting Police Chief, Lt. Brenner, Members of Common Council, the NAACP, he City Commission on Community Relations & Human Rights and members of the business community on issues of feeling safe and empowerment. Many students spoke on discrimination experiences fueled racially charged harassment and stigmatization of Job Corps. students in the community. “I have been followed in Walmart.” said Pierre. “I have had placed refuse to deliver pizza to us because we are at Job Corps. and other students I have talked to have experienced the same thing.” Fellow student, Asaskia Thomas explained “We don;t know who to talk to about these things, so we go to another person of color and talk among ourselves. We even have clubs to empower because we feel powerless.” Lee Fisher, President of the Oneonta Chapter of the NAACP offered support in instances of discrimination, saying “We can talk among ourselves all we want, but taking action is the most important. We are all in this together. We have to feel it and know it and come together to get things done.” Herzig added “We’re not going to say there is no racism here, but, we work very hard to counteract that by helping you and giving you a resource network.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related