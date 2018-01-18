By:  01/18/2018  5:13 pm
SUNY Oneonta Cuts Ribbon On Welcome-Center Building

SUNY President Nancy Kleniewski, assisted by state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, and Director of Admissions Karen Brown, cut the ribbon yesterday at the official opening of the campus’ Welcome Center, photo at right.  The building, across from the Hunt Union, hosts the Admissions & Recruitment Office, and will be an information center for prospective students and the parents, and the starting point of their visits to campus. (Jared Stanley photos for SUNY Oneonta)

