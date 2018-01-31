Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Surprise Shakes Up Race For Cooperstown Mayor Surprise Shakes Up Race For Cooperstown Mayor 01/30/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Surprise Shakes Up Race For Cooperstown Mayor What was shaping up to be an uncontested election this March 20 in the Village of Cooperstown was set on its head Tuesday night, as a Republican candidate emerged for mayor and the GOP caucus also nominated two businessmen for the Village Board. Lots of other news, too, including the Oneonta Vets’ Club deciding not to have a Superbowl party this Sunday to protest NFL players “taking a knee.” Plus much more. Pick up a copy of Hometown Oneonta or The Freeman’s Journal at newsstands across Otsego County Wednesday afternoon. SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related