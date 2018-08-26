T. Gunter Smith, 80; Investment Counselor Retired To Cooperstown

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – T. Gunter Smith, 80, of Mobile, Ala., and Cooperstown, a native of Atlanta, Ga., born Jan. 31, 1938, passed away Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Cooperstown, surrounded by his loving family.

Smith’s primary business career was as senior vice president of The Robinson-Humphrey Company, a regional financial brokerage firm, where he managed the Mobile office for 25 years before his retirement in 2002.

Known as Gunter, he graduated from Webb Preparatory School in Bell Buckle, Tenn., and received his Bachelor of Science from Georgia Tech in 1963, where he was a member of the SAE fraternity.

After college, Smith served three years as an officer aboard the heavy cruiser, USS Northampton. He moved to Mobile, Ala., in 1963 following his naval service.

Smith was an avid pilot and aviation enthusiast, and his yellow Navy biplane was a familiar sight around the Mobile Bay area for almost 20 years. He was a member of several aviation organizations, including the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the Experimental Aircraft Association, the National Biplane Association and the Piper Cub Club.

For the past 20 years, Smith split his time between Mobile and Cary Meadfamily farm in upstate New York near Cooperstown.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bradley Goodyear Smith; daughters, Jeanette Goodyear Weldon and Susanne Smith McAvoy; and five grandchildren, William James Weldon IV, Bradley Goodyear Weldon, K. Gunter Weldon, Christian Gallagher McAvoy and John Goodyear McAvoy.

The family will be receiving those that wish to pay their respects from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 2, at Cary Mede in Springfield Center.

Immediately following, there will be remarks and a Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aceing Autism, Cooperstown or Aceing Autism, 2001 South Barrington Avenue, Suite 302, Los Angeles, CA 90025 or to the Providence Hospital Foundation, c/o Carroll O’Neill, P.O. Box 850429, Mobile, AL 36685.

Arrangements are under the guidance of Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.

