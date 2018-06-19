Teen Drowns In Canadarago Lake

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – A Jordanville teen drowned in Canadarago Lake after his kayak capsized during last night’s storm.

According to State Police, Dustin Groat, 19, Jordanville, was with another teenager when they got into their kayaks at the Canadarago Lake Boat Launch at approximately 7:30 p.m. and paddled to Deowongo Island. As the storm approached, the teens began to paddle back to the boat launch but Groat’s kayak capsized. Groat was not wearing a floatation device. The other teen was unable to locate Groat, but was able to get back to shore and call for help.

Troopers responded to Candarago Lake at approximately 9:44 p.m, assisted by Schuyler Lake Fire and their airboat, Richfield Springs Fire, West Exeter Fire, Exeter Fire, Hartwick Fire, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department and ENCON.

But due to the storm and the choppy conditions of the lake, the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team was not able begin their recovery efforts until 1:00 a.m. At approximately 4:25 a.m. this morning, the New York State Police URT recovered Groat’s body in approximately 23 feet of water.

The investigation into this incident continues.

