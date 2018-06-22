By: Jim Kevlin  06/22/2018  11:33 am
 06/22/2018

IN MEMORIAM: Terry Charles Stevens, 69;

Otego Native Dies At Home In Pine Bush

OTEGO – Terry Charles Stevens, Pine Bush, passed away June 3, 2018, at home.

He was born on June 9, 1948, in Otego, the son of Clara and Charles Stevens.  He graduated from Unatego High School.

Terry was devout in his faith and helping others around him. He was solemn, gentle, loved, and he will be missed by all those who knew him.

He is survived by his mother, Clara Stevens Dart, in Otego; three sistersr, Charlene (Robert) Kirn, Tennessee, sister, Eileen (Ward) Edwards, Pine Bush, and Marilyn Dolezal, Otego; and brother Larry (Melissa) Stevens, Otego.

