The Sun Always Shines On Race Day

As runners made their way to the starting line, temperatures in the 30s rose and gave way to clear skies and perfect running weather as hundreds took to the streets of Oneonta in the 24th annual PIT run. Above, runners take off down Main Street with SUNY student Austin Carr, Guilford, out in front. He is followed by Devon Iezzoni, Huntington, Michael Savello Jr., King’s Park, Austin Gross, Patchogue, Cameron Hanwright, Center Moriches, Mike Smith, Smithtown, Christopher Johnson, Oneonta, Christian Smith, Oneonta, Michael Muldoon, Mahopac, and Andrew Desousa, Smithtown. At right, Oneonta’s Michael Roda crosses the finish line of the 5K with a first place time of 16:30. (Ian Autin/AllOTSEGO.com)

