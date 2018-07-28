THRONG CHEERS HALL OF FAMERS

“Mi Tierra! Mi Tierra!” – Raymon Garcia leads the cheers for a group of friends from the Dominican Republican, here to cheer Vladimir Guerrero and other members of the Class of 2018 in the Parade of Legends, which ended a few minutes ago in downtown Cooperstown. It was too much excitement for Nolan Peet, a baseball fan for 6 months, who attended the parade with dad Steve and mom Marybeth. The Lewes, Del., family has a family home in the Cooperstown area; this is the Philly fans’ 17th consecutive Hall of Fame Weekend. The next big event is Induction at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Clark Sports Center. (Jim Kevlin, George Thabault/AllOTSEGO.com photos)

