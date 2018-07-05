Timothy West St.; State Police Mechanic, Fire Official

HARTWICK – Timothy M. West, Sr., State Police Troop C auto mechanic and an assistant fire chief in Hartwick, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home Monday afternoon, July 2, 2018, following a courageous battle with glioblastoma. He was 61.

A native of Long Island, Tim was born on Oct. 29, 1956, in Bethpage, a son of Hartland St. Claire West and Corinne Griffin Hanley West.

On April 22, 1978, he married Victoria Maliszewski – also a Long Island native – at St. Philip Neri Roman Catholic Church in Northport. They settled there and began raising a family. In November 1991, they moved from Long Island to Hartwick where he established West Auto Transportation.

A certified Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) mechanic, Tim served for the past several years as a motor vehicle equipment mechanic at Troop C headquarters in Sidney.

A man dedicated to serving his community, Tim was a long-time member and current assistant chief of Hartwick Fire Department Company #1 and was a former lieutenant with the Hartwick Emergency Squad.

Of the Roman Catholic faith, he was a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Cherry Valley.

Tim will be remembered for always helping anyone in need, as well as for his great work ethic and professional and responsible character as an automotive mechanic. Most of all, he will be missed by his family with whom he enjoyed spending as much time as he could. He will be greatly missed.

Tim is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Victoria West of Hartwick; his cherished children, Ryan West of Hartwick, Timothy West, Jr. and wife, Joelle of Hartwick, Patrick West of Utica and Thomas West and wife, Carolyn of the State of Maryland; his grandchildren (who affectionately called him “Pop”), Hartland, Lillian, Grace and Ellis Frable, and Shelby, Joseph and Andrew West; and his mother, Corinne West Frassa of Virginia. He is further survived by one sister, Patricia Lorenzen (Peter) of West Virginia; two brothers, Michael West (Virginia) and Daniel West (Christine) of Northport; many beloved nieces and nephews; and his wife’s siblings, Joanne Allison of Hartwick, Mary Ellen Hughes (Chris) of Northport, Patricia Altadonna (Jeff) of Centerport, and Christine Feehan (Bill) of Aurora, Illinois and their families.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hartland St. Claire West; his eldest brother, Sean West; his mother and father-in-law, Eleanor P. and Joseph G. Maliszweski; and a brother-in-law, Robert G. Allison, Jr.

Calling hours continue this evening (Thursday, July 5) from 6-8 p.m. at Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown.

Following a private Mass of Christian Burial, the Service of Committal and Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Hartwick Cemetery. Immediately following the services at the cemetery, all are welcome to attend a time for refreshment and fellowship at Hartwick Fire Department Company #1.

Tim’s family extends their heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation to members of the State Police for their selfless dedication and support throughout this difficult time. The family further extends their appreciation to all the Hospice nurses and aides who provided comfort and care for Tim at the end of his life, as well as to members of the community too numerous to name who gave of themselves in so many different ways during his courageous battle with cancer.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift in Tim’s name to the New York State Trooper Foundation at nystf.org, or Hartwick Fire Department, Company #1, PO Box 86, Hartwick, NY 13348, or Hartwick Emergency Squad, PO Box 208, Hartwick, NY 13348, or Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820, or the Thomas Lindsey Foundation at thomaslindseyfoundation.com.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

