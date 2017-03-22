Tiny Decatur, 3 Other Towns Pave Way For $20M Award

By: Jim Kevlin  03/22/2017  1:56 am
Four small towns in Otsego County’s southeast – Decatur, Maryland, Westford and Worcester – have been looking for the past year and a half at a possible merger. The resulting municipality would be the second-most populous in the county after the City of Oneonta, and have three times more square miles than Middlefield, the county’s largest town today. The Cuomo Administration  is intrigued, and the four towns’ foresight puts the county in a competition for a $20 million state prize. This and much more in this week’s Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal, on newsstands this afternoon.
