To Enthusiastic Applause, ‘Empire’ Begins 2nd Run

Tom Morgan – seen here with a photo of himself, age 29, and his children – recounts his return from New Zealand in 1970 to Gilbertsville's Empire Hotel, to discover his father had just committed suicide. His experiences over the next year and a half operating the 1843-vintage establishment were recaptured in the four-part "Tales From The Empire," which – beginning this evening – is being revived each Friday this month in The Fenimore Art Museum's auditorium. He and his wife, Erna Morgan McReynolds, are seeking to see "The Tales" performed off-Broadway or perhaps as a TV mini-series. Audience members, many of whom remembered the original production in 2008-2011 at Franklin Stage, greeted the new production with enthusiastic applause. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)