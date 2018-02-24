By:  02/24/2018  6:30 pm
Tom & Doug’s Cruise-In Returns To Southside Mall

 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego, People

Tom & Doug’s Cruise-In

Returns To Southside Mall

If you got a thing for classic cars, make sure to head on over to the Southside Mall whee Tom $ Doug’s Cruise-In has over 10 classic rides on display! Above, Richard Pevlor and son Rich, Cobleskill, talk shop with Fred Barnes, Oenonta, who was helping manage the event. They standing next to a 1957 Pontiac owned by Wayne and Peggy Hymers, Oneonta. The cars will be on display through March 11th. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
