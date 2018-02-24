Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' Otsego | People › Tom & Doug’s Cruise-In Returns To Southside Mall Tom & Doug’s Cruise-In Returns To Southside Mall 02/24/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego, People Tom & Doug’s Cruise-In Returns To Southside Mall If you got a thing for classic cars, make sure to head on over to the Southside Mall whee Tom $ Doug’s Cruise-In has over 10 classic rides on display! Above, Richard Pevlor and son Rich, Cobleskill, talk shop with Fred Barnes, Oenonta, who was helping manage the event. They standing next to a 1957 Pontiac owned by Wayne and Peggy Hymers, Oneonta. The cars will be on display through March 11th. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related