Tree Down, Live Wires At Grove, Academy Streets 06/25/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire Tree Down, Live Wires At Grove, Academy Streets Captain Tom DiMartin of the Oneonta Fire Department surveys the damage from a downed tree on the corner of Grove and Academy Streets in Oneonta. It is unknown at this time whether lightning or winds from this evenings' thunderstorm caused the damage. NYSEG has been alerted, but fire officials are warning the public to stay away from the area as small fires and live wires are still active on the scene. No other damage has been reported in the city. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)