By: Libby Cudmore  06/25/2017  9:07 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & FireTree Down, Live Wires At Grove, Academy Streets

Tree Down, Live Wires At Grove, Academy Streets

 06/25/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire

Tree Down, Live Wires

At Grove, Academy Streets

Captain Tom DiMartin of the Oneonta Fire Department surveys the damage from a downed tree on the corner of Grove and Academy Streets in Oneonta. It is unknown at this time whether lightning or winds from this evenings’ thunderstorm caused the damage. NYSEG has been alerted, but fire officials are warning the public to stay away from the area as small fires and live wires are still active on the scene. No other damage has been reported in the city. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook1Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think