Trustees Seek Public Input On Pioneer Parking

By PARKER FISH • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Village residents will have to wait at least another month to see the Pioneer Street parking issue come to a close.

At their meeting tonight, village trustees set a public hearing for their September meeting on the proposed parking layout for the northernmost section of Pioneer Street. The layout, proposed by the street committee, returns the street to parallel parking, and would create two handicap accessible parking spaces on the northern end of the street closest to the lake.

The proposed layout would also turn what was originally all-day parking into three-hour spaces to accommodate park goers, as opposed to employees in the village looking for all-day parking.

The proposition didn’t gain the full support of the board however, with the time restrictions being called into question.

“I’m going to let someone else make the first motion, not because at this point I’m determined not to return to parallel parking … But I am, however, seriously opposed to the three-hour time limit,” said Trustee Cindy Falk, who chairs the streets committee.

In the end, the board voted to hold a public hearing on the matter, hoping to hear from the public before ultimately voting to accept or deny the proposed parking layout. It will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 in Village Hall, and will be paired with three other public hearings, one on a resolution to restrict vehicles longer that 20 feet from the lower section of Pioneer.

