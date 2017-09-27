Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Trustees: Tourist Accommodations In Place By End of Year Trustees: Tourist Accommodations In Place By End of Year 09/26/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Trustees: Tourist Accommodations Should Be In Place By End of Year Mayor Jeff Katz addresses the 45 Cooperstown residents gathered earlier tonight at the Fire Hall to discuss the new Tourist Accommodations Law, which the Village hopes to have in place by the end of the year. Included in the considerations were permitting, building locations and type, as well as maintaining owner occupancy. A moratorium on new accommodations was put in place last May and expires in March 2018. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.100 Related