Unatego Board Votes To Close Otego Elementary

“You have ripped the heart out of our community,” Buzz Hesse tells the Unatego Board of Education moments after they voted 6-1 to close the Otego Elementary School during a packed meeting this evening. With only James M. Salisbury voting against the closure, the board decided that K-5 would be moved to the Unadilla Elementary School in September. Though originally planned for a June 31 closure, Superintendent Dr. David S. Richards agreed to keep the building open for summer programming, with a closing date of Aug. 31. No teaching positions will be lost, but Rene’ Treffeisen, board president, stated that the principal, a secretary, several aides and maintenance position will be eliminated. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com

 

