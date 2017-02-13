Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Unatego Board Votes To Close Otego Elementary Unatego Board Votes To Close Otego Elementary 02/13/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Unatego Board Votes To Close Otego Elementary “You have ripped the heart out of our community,” Buzz Hesse tells the Unatego Board of Education moments after they voted 6-1 to close the Otego Elementary School during a packed meeting this evening. With only James M. Salisbury voting against the closure, the board decided that K-5 would be moved to the Unadilla Elementary School in September. Though originally planned for a June 31 closure, Superintendent Dr. David S. Richards agreed to keep the building open for summer programming, with a closing date of Aug. 31. No teaching positions will be lost, but Rene’ Treffeisen, board president, stated that the principal, a secretary, several aides and maintenance position will be eliminated. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com Get The Full Story In The Hometown Oneonta On Newsstands Wednesday Afternoon SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related