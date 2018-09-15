Under Sunny Skies, Harvest Fest Booms

By: Jim Kevlin  09/15/2018  2:46 pm
Defying all predictions of rain, the 40th annual Harvest Festival at The Farmers’ Museum is attracting a big crowd under sunny skies. The food booths were busy around The Green, with Hannah Decker, 10, of Burlington (with cousin Charlie Decker, 3) partaking of the popular sweet corn. Lower left, Luis Reitz, Richfield Springs, shows off his prize-winning Mr. B at the Parade of Champions. Lower right, Chris Lawson of Unadilla (an operating room technician at Oneonta’s Fox Hospital) shares a laugh with a customer of his fine woodworking offerings.  The Festival continues until 5 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)
