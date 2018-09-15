Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Under Sunny Skies, Harvest Fest Booms Under Sunny Skies, Harvest Fest Booms 09/15/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Under Sunny Skies, Harvest Fest Booms Defying all predictions of rain, the 40th annual Harvest Festival at The Farmers’ Museum is attracting a big crowd under sunny skies. The food booths were busy around The Green, with Hannah Decker, 10, of Burlington (with cousin Charlie Decker, 3) partaking of the popular sweet corn. Lower left, Luis Reitz, Richfield Springs, shows off his prize-winning Mr. B at the Parade of Champions. Lower right, Chris Lawson of Unadilla (an operating room technician at Oneonta’s Fox Hospital) shares a laugh with a customer of his fine woodworking offerings. The Festival continues until 5 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related