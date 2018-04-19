USDA Assistant Secretary  Due At Hartwick Ag Forum

ONEONTA – The USDA assistant secretary for rural development, Anne Hazlett, will join Congressman John Faso, R-19, and a panel of local VIPs on a panel at a Rural Prosperity Forum 9-11 a.m. tomorrow (Friday) at Hartwick College’s Shineman Chapel House.

The roundtable will serve as an opportunity to discuss partnerships that have been developed to overcome challenges in rural areas and explore best practices to build and support community economic development.

The public is welcome to attend. For seating purposes, RSVP to Lisa Iannello at 607-431-4061 or IannelloL@hartwick.edu

Other local panelists include the host, Hartwick College President Margaret L. Drugovich, acting State Director USDA Rural Development Scott Collins, Otsego Now CEO Jody Zakrevsky, Brooks’ House of B-B-Q President Ryan Brooks, County Club Motors owner Tom Armao, Otsego Electric Cooperative CEO Tim Johnson, MidTel President Jim Becker.

An Indiana native, Hazlett has worked on agriculture and rural issues for over 15 years. Serving as legal counsel for the Agriculture Committees in both the U.S. House and Senate, she has been an advocate for rural communities on many issues important to rural America from Farm Bill legislation to broadband and nutrition programs.

In addition to her service on Capitol Hill, Anne also served as Indiana director of agriculture and Chief of Staff for Indiana Lt. Governor Becky Skillman.

