Village 1st: Women In Top Jobs; Jeanne Dewey Is New Trustee

COOPERSTOWN – At this evening’s reorganizational meeting, new Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch appointed Trustee Cindy Falk as deputy mayor, the first time in Cooperstown history women have filled the top two posts in village government.

Tillapaugh also appointed Jeanne Dewey, who has been active in local Democratic politics, to fill the vacancy created by her election to mayor.

Dewey, wife of Dr. John Dewey, has raised two children locally, Emily and Patrick, and has participated in the village’s civic life.

In other action, the Village Board revised the proposed drone law, and will hold another public hearing on the document at its April meeting on the 23rd, before acting on the regulatoins, according to Tillapaugh.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin