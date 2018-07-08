Vintage Tractors On Display At Swart Wilcox Open House

By: Ian Austin  07/08/2018  6:52 pm
John Keahey, West Oneonta, stands beside his 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee Anniversary Edition tractor, on display on the the lawn of the Swart Wilcox House Museum during their Open House this afternoon. Also on site was his 1950 John Deer B, which he has owned his whole life. “We used to plow with a horse and wagon!” said Keahey, “We could not wait to get a tractor.” He had it restored in 2014 by Brian Van Buren in Roseboom. “I traded a John Deer Elevated Scraper for three paint jobs.” said Keahey, “He did such a good job, the look and run better than they did new!” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

