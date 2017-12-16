Voices Of Cooperstown Sing Bach ‘Oratorio’ To Full House

As an appreciative public has learned to expect, a full house at this hour is listening to maestro Dan Foster conduct the Voices of Cooperstown’s annual Christmas concert at Christ Church, Episcopal, on River Street. This year’s work is Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio,” with Handel’s “Messiah” rotating back next Christmas season. At right, mezzo-soprano Helen Karloski sings “Sleep Now, My Dearest,” leading up to tenor Quinn Bernegger’s “And suddenly there was with the angel.” Bernegger, who will be joining Opera Saratoga this summer, was the one soloist with local ties this year. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.