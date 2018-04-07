Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Walters Fills First United Methodist For Recital Walters Fills First United Methodist For Recital 04/06/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Walters Fills First United Methodist For Recital With the pews filled, Teresa Walters gave a performance to remember, playing the best from Johann Sebastian Bach and Franz Liszt at the First United Methodist Church in Oneonta this evening. Hundreds gathered to enjoy Walter’s music and to help raise money for the church’s Stained-Glass Window Restoration Fund. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related