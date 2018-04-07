By:  04/06/2018  9:16 pm
Walters Fills First United Methodist For Recital

With the pews filled, Teresa Walters gave a performance to remember, playing the best from Johann Sebastian Bach and Franz Liszt at the First United Methodist Church in Oneonta this evening. Hundreds gathered to enjoy Walter’s music and to help raise money for the church’s Stained-Glass Window Restoration Fund. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)

