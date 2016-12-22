On WAMC’s ‘Morning Headlines’, Editor Tells How Family Beat Lightbulb Record

By: Jim Kevlin  12/22/2016  7:08 pm
John and Sue Hayen posed in front of their Tillie Avenue home in Oneonta, decorated this year with 25,300 lightbulbs, beating what Clark Griswold did in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

In today's weekly report, "Morning Edition," on WAMC, Northeast Public Radio, Jim Kevlin, editor/publisher of www.AllOTSEGO.com (and Hometown Oneonta & the Freeman’s Journal), reported on John and Sue Hayen's 25,3000 lightbulb Christmas display at their Tillie Avenue home in Oneonta, 300 more lightbulbs than Clark Griswold, the Chevy Chase character, lit in the 1989 "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."  It's taken the Hayens 26 years to beat Griswold's record, and there's much excitement this season on Oneonta's west end as a result.

