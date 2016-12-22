On WAMC’s ‘Morning Headlines’, Editor Tells How Family Beat Lightbulb Record

Tells How Family Beat Lightbulb Record



In today's weekly report, "Morning Edition," on WAMC, Northeast Public Radio, Jim Kevlin, editor/publisher of www.AllOTSEGO.com (and Hometown Oneonta & the Freeman’s Journal), reported on John and Sue Hayen's 25,3000 lightbulb Christmas display at their Tillie Avenue home in Oneonta, 300 more lightbulbs than Clark Griswold, the Chevy Chase character, lit in the 1989 "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." It's taken the Hayens 26 years to beat Griswold's record, and there's much excitement this season on Oneonta's west end as a result.

