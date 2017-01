Tells Of Uber-Like Ride-Sharing In Oneonta

In today’s weekly report, “Morning Headlines,” on WAMC, Northeast Public Radio, Jim Kevlin, editor/publisher of www.AllOTSEGO.com (and Hometown Oneonta & the Freeman’s Journal), reported on Red Route, an Uber-like ride-sharing system being pioneered in Otsego County by A&D Transportation Services.

