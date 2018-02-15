Ward Fish Jr., 79; Spent 19 Years At Remington Arms

COOPERSTOWN – Ward C. Fish, Jr., who spent almost two decades at Remington Arms, peacefully passed away Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. He was 79.

Ward, known as Jim, was the son of the late Dorothy (Sheridan) and Ward C. Fish, Sr. of Richfield Springs. Jim was born on the family farm on March 7, 1938.

He met his “huggy bear,” Merri Lynn (Macomber) at the roller skating rink in Richfield Springs. They were married in August 1959 in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Springfield Center.

They called Fly Creek home for 35 years. Jim worked locally before dedicating 19 years to the heat-treat department at Remington Arms, Ilion, until a disability caused an early retirement.

Jim was an active member of the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the snowmobile club, and often answered the call to help at Fly Creek Methodist Church events. Both Jim and Merri Lynn gave 19 years of service to the Fly Creek Historical Society, planning and preparing many community events.

Jim is also survived by five children, James (Karen), Merrie Sue (Skeet) Gardner, Timothy (Corinne), Elizabeth Kinsley (Brian Haig), and Thomas (Alicia); 11 grandchildren, Samuel Gardner (fiancé Ann Marie Prespare), Jeanette Gardner, Eric, Loretta and Janet Fish (Frank Sterusky), Matthew Kinsley (fiancé Willow Kogelschatz), Shelbi(Matthew)Tracey, Jacob Wallen, Parker and Amanda Fish, and Karson Fish, and seven great grandchildren, Joshua and Owen Siver, Braydon Butler, Alex Dowd, Levi and Mia Tracey, and Frank Sterusky, Jr.

Also three sisters and two brothers-in-law, nieces and their families: Jean (Tony) Corso, Jean’s daughter Robin (Michael) Walrath and family; Arlene (David) Burnside, and Lois Cursh and her daughters Sonja and Alisha(Kilts) and her family.

In addition to his wife, who died in December 2011, he was predeceased was his brother Winston in 2017.

A graveside service will be after May 1. Date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ward’s name to the Activity Fund, Serenity Place, Cooperstown Center, formerly Focus Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Road, Cooperstown, NY 13326

To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.