Warm Winter, But Enough Snow Fell For Carnival Fun

50th ANNIVERSARY WINTER CARNIVAL

The Geertjens family – dad Paul, Elianna, Jeana, Tommy and Douglas – warm up for the sled races at Lakefront Park this afternoon, one of a day’s worth of events associated with the 50th anniversary Cooperstown Winter Carnival. Lower, left, Blue, 4, escorted by Corinne Brooks, won Most Unique Looking category at the SAS FidoFest Dog Show in Pioneer Park this morning. Lower right, Ethan Pine, Oneonta, followed by Steve Ratliff, Cooperstown, lead off the Bob Smullen 5K/10K run this morning, and came in first and second at the end of the race.  (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
