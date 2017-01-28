Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Warm Winter, But Enough Snow Fell For Carnival Fun Warm Winter, But Enough Snow Fell For Carnival Fun 01/28/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News 50th ANNIVERSARY WINTER CARNIVAL Warm Winter, But Enough Snow Fell For Carnival Fun The Geertjens family – dad Paul, Elianna, Jeana, Tommy and Douglas – warm up for the sled races at Lakefront Park this afternoon, one of a day’s worth of events associated with the 50th anniversary Cooperstown Winter Carnival. Lower, left, Blue, 4, escorted by Corinne Brooks, won Most Unique Looking category at the SAS FidoFest Dog Show in Pioneer Park this morning. Lower right, Ethan Pine, Oneonta, followed by Steve Ratliff, Cooperstown, lead off the Bob Smullen 5K/10K run this morning, and came in first and second at the end of the race. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) CLICK HERE FOR WINTER CARNIVAL SCHEDULE SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related