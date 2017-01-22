WBNG Back On

Cable In Oneonta

Seward: Lineup Changes Wednesday

ONEONTA – State Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, today joined WBNG-TV to announce that beginning this Wednesday local programming from the Binghamton station will again be included as part of the Time Warner Cable/Charter Communications cable television lineup in Otsego County.

“Last summer, when WBNG-TV was dropped from Time Warner Cable’s Otsego County lineup, I heard from a sizable number of concerned constituents,” said Seward. “From a public safety perspective, it didn’t make sense that a longtime source of news and information was being eliminated. I worked to bring the parties together and broker a solution and am extremely pleased that we were able to accomplish that goal.”

WBNG-TV Vice President & General Manager Robert Krummenacker said, “WBNG has been broadcasting in Otsego County since 1954 and we are proud of our longstanding commitment to our viewers. We were displaced through no fault of our own, and truly appreciate Senator Seward’s assistance in restoring our cable signal in Otsego County.”

WBNG-TV local programming will be seen in locally on Time Warner Cable/Charter Communications channel 1211. Viewers may already notice the addition of the cable channel.

Several months ago, Time Warner Cable/Charter Communications dropped Binghamton-based WBNG-TV from the Otsego County cable lineup and replaced it with Utica-based WKTV’s new CBS signal. This decision was made in part because the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) classifies Otsego County as part of the Utica television market.

“Otsego County is situated in a unique geographic region and while it may be considered as part of the Utica television market, much of the county is closer to Binghamton and WBNG-TV’s coverage area. Residents who live in the southern portion of Otsego County, in particular, share many of the same concerns with that region, and often work in and travel to the Southern Tier,” added Seward.

104 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.