Welcome Freshman!

With classes set to begin Monday, Freshmen at Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta gathered to take part in traditions old and new. Top left: At Hartwick, the class of ’22 all signed the Founder’s Way First Walk banner, seen carried by Hartwick College President Dr. Margaret Drugovich, center, Emma Dias, Swansea, Mass., left, and Toby Santoro of Calicoon, NY, right. The class will graduate on the college’s 225th anniversary and are ushering in this new college tradition. Top right: Incoming SUNY President Barbara Morris leads the incoming freshmen in the traditional Pass Trough The Pillars walk with their school mascot Red. Incoming SUNY students have been welcomed by this tradition for over 125 years. The tradition is brought full circle as the seniors exit through the pillars the opposite way upon graduation, signifying the next chapter of their lives.

(Parker Fish & Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

