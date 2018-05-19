By: Ian Austin  05/19/2018  5:18 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' Otsego | PeopleWestlund Apartments Opens In Oneonta

Westlund Apartments Opens In Oneonta

 05/19/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego, People

Westlund Apartments

Opens In Oneonta

Ron Short, Bret Bresee, Tasha Naatz, Ryan Naatz and Wendy Alley cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Westlund Luxury Apartments at 61 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Bresee bought the former Church of Christ, Scientist and converted the building into 10 brand new apartments. Tenants move in June 1st. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

 

Save

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think