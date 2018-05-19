Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' Otsego | People › Westlund Apartments Opens In Oneonta Westlund Apartments Opens In Oneonta 05/19/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego, People Westlund Apartments Opens In Oneonta Ron Short, Bret Bresee, Tasha Naatz, Ryan Naatz and Wendy Alley cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Westlund Luxury Apartments at 61 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Bresee bought the former Church of Christ, Scientist and converted the building into 10 brand new apartments. Tenants move in June 1st. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) Save SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related