By:  01/04/2018  7:34 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsWhat If Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wed Here?

What If Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wed Here?

 01/04/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

What If Meghan Markle,

Prince Harry Wed Here?

Managing Editor Libby Cudmore explored that very question, and you might be interested to discover Otsego County offerings fit for royalty. Her story sets the stage for this weekend’s annual Wedding Expo, noon-3 p.m. Sunday at Foothills, an always lively happening at a dreary time of year. Also, read about the icy weather, Senator Seward’s plans for a third “Seward Summit,” and Vera Talevi’s proposal to make Cooperstown “Flag Village USA,” all in this week’s Hometown Oneonta and Freeman’s Journal, on newstands across the county.
AVAILABLE AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS
TRY FREEMAN’S JOURNAL HOME DELIVERY
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook0Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think