Wind, Chorus and College Unite for ‘Battle’

The Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble, The Catskill Choral Society and the Hartwick College Choir join together under the direction of Scott Rabler, Oneonta, to perform “Battle Hymn of the Republic” by Peter J. Wilhousky at the Fall 2017 Concert at First United Methodist this afternoon. This is the first time all three groups have performed together. At right, Dr. Chris Wolf-Gould on cello, Oneonta, prepares for his cue during “Russian Christmas Music” by Alfred Redd, which closed the event. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.