Wood: I'll Facilitate City-Town Fire Pact 10/25/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Wood: I'll Facilitate City-Town Fire Pact At a lively debate this evening before a full house at Oneonta Town Hall, incumbent Town Supervisor Bob Wood offered to act at a facilitator in the stalled city-town negotiations over whether the professional Oneonta Fire Department should continue covering the Town Fire District, and at what price. Wood pointed out he has been on all sides of negotiations, for the city while an alderman in the 1990s, as fire district chairman, and as an onlooker in his current role. Mike Butler, the Republican challenging Democrat Wood and himself a former fire district chairman, said City Hall is simply refusing to negotiate. The negotiations stalled during 2016 and state Supreme Court Judge Michael V. Coccoma imposed a three-year settlement at year's end to ensure fire coverage continues. The evening's debate was organized by the League of Women Voters. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)