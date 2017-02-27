Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Wounded Warrior Moves To Town Wounded Warrior Moves To Town 02/27/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Wounded Warrior Moves To Town Nick Clark, a member of the Wounded Warrior Softball Team, introduces himself to the Cooperstown Village Board this evening and reports he is moving his family to the village. Clark was introduced to Cooperstown when the WWAST team played at Doubleday Field in the past, and he plans to play on the team when it’s here again on May 28,this upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. (The team will also play at Oneonta’s Damaschke Field during the visit.) Behind Clark is Becky Davidson, an organizer of the local WWAST appearance. County Treasurer Dan Crowell, right, was in the audience. At left are Trustees Jim Dean, foreground, and Bruce Maxson. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related