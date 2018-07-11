XNG Truck Off Route 28

BULLETIN

SCHUYLER LAKE – An XNG truck is off Route 28 south of Schuyler Lake at this hour, at least the third or fourth since a “virtual pipeline” has been trucking natural gas from Northeast Pennsylvania to a Little Falls processing plant last February.

According to reports, the accident happened at 3 p.m.

Roadblocks have been set up at the blinker in Schuyler Lake, and at Oaksville and Cattown, with tie-ups extending almost at far as Fly Creek.

Fire departments from Fly Creek, Schuyler Lake and Richfield Springs are at the scene, as well as New York State fire officials and representatives of XNG, the Boston-based company whose trucks are making some 80 trips a day through Otsego County.

