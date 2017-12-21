By:  12/20/2017  7:46 pm
Zambello's "Little Prince" Debuts in Cooperstown

Zambello’s “Little Prince” Debuts in Cooperstown

 12/20/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Glimmerglass’ “Little Prince”

Debuts in Cooperstown

Playing The Little Prince, Holden Browne stands and sings on top of a prop plane, the centerpiece of the set for internationally acclaimed opera director Francesca Zambello’s production of “The Little Prince”. Zambello recruited members of the Washington National Opera to perform in major roles, and brought in local children to perform in the children’s choir for the opera. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)

 

