ZZ Top Brings Out Big Numbers For Hospice 08/25/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News ZZ Top Brings Out Big Numbers For Hospice ZZ Top bass player Dusty Hill kept the energy high during the band's performance at Oneonta's 6th Ward Athletic Club Field. Hill and ZZ Top were the headliners for Catskill Area Hospice's "Upstate Food Truck Festival" which brought several food trucks from all across the northeast United States. The event filled the athletic field, nearly selling out the entire event. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)