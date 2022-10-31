𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭

The Angel Network of Cooperstown will host a “Mix and Mingle” event at The Otesaga Resort Hotel on Tuesday, November 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There is no fee for admission. Attire is business casual, light refreshments will be provided and there will be a cash bar. This event features a vocal performance by Cooperstown Central School students and a silent auction.

All are welcome to mix, mingle and learn more about the organization’s mission and how to help support the community. The Angel Network of Cooperstown is a community-based non-profit organization that assists families with demonstrated need in the Cooperstown Central School District.

Those unable to attend this event are asked to consider contributing to the Angel Network’s annual campaign by sending a check to The Angel Network of Cooperstown, PO Box 1186, Cooperstown, NY, 13326. For additional information, contact the organization at cooperstownangel@gmail.com.