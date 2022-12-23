𝐒𝐐𝐒𝐏𝐂𝐀 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫; 𝐃𝐨𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐝

COOPERSTOWN-This afternoon, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals responded to a call from a concerned citizen regarding the welfare of dogs at a residence in West Winfield, in Otsego County. Working with local law enforcement and the dogs’ owner, SQSPCA officials took possession of 15 Rottweilers of varying ages.

“This was not a puppy mill,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “The owner of the animals had been breeding the dogs and simply became overwhelmed when some of the puppies did not sell.”

According to Haynes, the surrendered dogs were living in the basement, the garage and outdoors.

“Recognizing that her dogs were in jeopardy due to the freezing conditions ahead, the owner accepted our help and turned the animals over to us to be vetted and adopted out to loving homes.” Haynes said.

With the addition of these Rottweilers to the shelter, Haynes said her team has taken in 25 dogs in less than 24 hours, including 10 doodle mixes that arrived at the shelter at 2 a.m. today from Forever Friends, a Buffalo rescue.

“We are in desperate need of fosters for these dogs,” Haynes entreated. “The shelter is also open tomorrow, Christmas Eve, for those interested in adopting.”

This influx of dogs comes at a time when the shelter is seeking donations to be counted toward its year-end campaign.

The “Promise for Parkie Challenge” has been underway since Giving Tuesday, November 29. If the SQSPCA can raise $100,000.00 by end of day December 31, challenge sponsors Beth and Gary Glynn will give the shelter an additional $25,000.00. At last count, the shelter was a little more than half-way to the $100,000.00 goal.

“We still have a way to go to meet the Glynns’ challenge and earn that additional $25,000.00. Contributions can be made safely and securely through Saturday, December 31 online at www.sqspca.org/donate/, by mail at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or in person,” Haynes said.

The SQSPCA, located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with new evening hours on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. Appointments to meet animals are advised to avoid wait times by calling 607-547-8111, but walk-ins are always welcome. Available animals can be viewed online at www.sqspca.org/available-animals/.